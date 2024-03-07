DeMar DeRozan scores 29, Bulls edge Jazz 119-117

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, including the go-ahead basket with a minute left, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 119-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Coby White scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, and had six assists for the Bulls, who survived a late comeback to beat Utah for the fourth straight time. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 12 rebounds.

John Collins led Utah with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Collin Sexton had 24 points and seven assists. Brice Sensabaugh added a career-high 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in his first NBA start.

Utah trailed almost the entire time for the first three quarters, but Chicago never led by more than 12 points during that stretch and left room for the Jazz to rally in the fourth.

Utah scored four straight baskets, bookended by 3-pointers from Sexton, for a 114-112 lead with 1:59 left.

DeRozan converted a 3-point play a minute later to put the Bulls back in front.

Sexton and Jordan Clarkson both missed potential winning 3-pointers in the final seconds.

White made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the first quarter, sparking a 13-2 run extending into the second quarter that gave Chicago a 40-29 lead.

Utah chipped away at the deficit and cut it to 57-54 on a pair of free throws from Clarkson. Vucevic and DeRozan countered with back-to-back 3-pointers to keep the Jazz from drawing closer before halftime.

The Bulls made 13 3-pointers and shot 46% from the perimeter in the first half.

Five straight baskets, highlighted by 3-pointers from White and Alex Caruso, helped Chicago extend its lead to 78-68 five minutes into the third quarter.

Chicago visits Golden State on Thursday night.

Utah visits Denver on Saturday night.

