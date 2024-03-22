DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks ejected from game after on-court scuffle in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. With 6:02 remaining in the third quarter and the Rockets leading 84-75 on Thursday night, Jalen Green was bringing the ball up the court when DeRozan came off a screen and hip-checked him, which sent Green down to the court in pain. Brooks took exception and immediately approached DeRozan. The play was reviewed and both got sent to the locker rooms.

