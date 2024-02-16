Delon Wright agrees to buyout with Wizards, intends to join Heat, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Delon Wright has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and, once he clears waivers, intends to sign with the Miami Heat, a person with knowledge of the move said Friday. Wright’s intention is to be with the Heat when they resume practice after the All-Star break, said the person. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move is still pending. ESPN first reported the buyout and Wright’s intention to join the Heat.

