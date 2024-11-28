Dell’Orso, Love lead the way as No. 24 Arizona beats Davidson 104-71 at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Caleb Love added three 3s and 20 points and No. 24 Arizona pulled away for a 104-71 victory over Davidson at the Battle 4 Atlantis to snap a two-game skid. Trey Townsend added 17 points, Tobe Awaka had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Motiejus Krivas scored 10 points for the Arizona, which shot 57% and made 11 of 22 from 3-point range. Connor Kochera scored 20 points and Bobby Durkin hit five 3s and added 15 points for Davidson. Arizona plays Oklahoma in the semifinals while Davidson takes on Providence.

