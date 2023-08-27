Delle Donne scores 21 points as Mystics clamp down on Aces for 78-62 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 and the Washington Mystics pulled away the from league-leading Las Vegas Aces for a 78-62 win. The Mystics led a 52-48 lead going into the fourth quarter and scored the the first five points and the defending champions never got closer than five. A game after becoming the first team in WNBA history to win 30 games, the Aces were held to their second lowest total of the season, 31 in below their average. Kelsey Plum scored 21 points for Las Vegas and A’ja Wilson added 14 with 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.