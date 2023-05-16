Dellavedova back from NBA to play for Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova is returning from the NBA to reunite with Melbourne United in Australia’s National Basketball League. The 32-year-old guard has agreed to a two-year deal with United. A 2016 NBA Championship winner with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dellavedova helped United to a first-place regular season finish in 2021-22 — his only previous season in the NBL. He then headed back to the NBA and took a role as veteran leader with the Sacramento Kings, who ended a 16-year playoff drought before being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors. Dellavedova is also hoping to earn a spot on the Australian men’s national team — the Boomers — for the FIBA World Cup starting in August and next year’s Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.