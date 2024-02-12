Delayed Super Bowl celebration? Chiefs’ Hardman blacks out, didn’t know he made game-ending catch

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn’t immediately know he made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. It took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. Hardman said he blacked out and forgot the Chiefs actually won the game. Kansas City quarterback and game MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news.

