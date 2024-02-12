Delayed Super Bowl celebration? Chiefs’ Hardman blacks out, didn’t know he made game-ending catch

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn’t immediately know he made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. It took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. Hardman said he blacked out and forgot the Chiefs actually won the game. Kansas City quarterback and game MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.