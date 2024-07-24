Delayed flight leads to sleepless night for Mets before Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, left, and relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) shake hands after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

NEW YORK (AP) — A delayed flight led to a sleepless night for the bleary-eyed New York Mets before their Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium. Following a 6-4 victory Monday night over the Marlins, the Mets got held up leaving Miami. They sat on the tarmac in South Florida for at least 2 1/2 hours, pitcher Luis Severino said, waiting as their plane was properly fueled. Severino said the Mets took off after 2 a.m. They landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport about 4:45 a.m., then bused across Queens to Citi Field, where players jumped in their cars around 5:30 a.m. and fought rush-hour traffic as they drove home in daylight. First baseman Pete Alonso said he probably fell asleep at 7 a.m. or so.

