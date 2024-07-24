Delayed flight leads to sleepless night for Mets before Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — A delayed flight led to a sleepless night for the bleary-eyed New York Mets before their Subway Series opener at Yankee Stadium. Following a 6-4 victory Monday night over the Marlins, the Mets got held up leaving Miami. They sat on the tarmac in South Florida for at least 2 1/2 hours, pitcher Luis Severino said, waiting as their plane was properly fueled. Severino said the Mets took off after 2 a.m. They landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport about 4:45 a.m., then bused across Queens to Citi Field, where players jumped in their cars around 5:30 a.m. and fought rush-hour traffic as they drove home in daylight. First baseman Pete Alonso said he probably fell asleep at 7 a.m. or so.

