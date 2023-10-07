Delaware uses second half to pull away from Duquesne, 43-17

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns and FCS No. 10 Delaware beat Duquesne 43-17. O’ Connor had scoring passes of 57, 34, 12 and 7 yards, three of which occurred after halftime. Delaware held Duquesne to three punts and picked off the Dukes twice in the second half. Down 15-10 with a little more than seven minutes before halftime, Duquesne’s Edward Robinson ran for a 68-yard score for a 17-15 lead. Before the break, Duquesne did itself in giving Delaware a short field following Michael Berarducci’s 15-yard punt on fourth-and-21 from its own 9. Yarns ran it in from the 1 and a 22-17 lead that was never challenged again. Robinson ran for 86 yards on eight carries for the Dukes.

