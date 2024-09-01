Delaware State’s Montes stops 2-point conversion for 17-15 win over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Eric Montes sacked John Michalski on a 2-point conversion attempt and Delaware State held off Sacred Heart 17-15. The Hornets (1-1) took a 17-9 lead on Jaden Sutton’s 39-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers (0-1) responded with an 11-play, 66-yard drive. Xavier Leigh capped the drive by scampering around left end with 1:54 to play. Going for the tie, Michalski rolled right but couldn’t find an open receiver before Montes loomed in front of him. Michalski reversed field but had a slight slip and Montes caught him from behind.The Hornets couldn’t run out the clock, but Sacred Heart couldn’t make anything happen in the final 90 seconds.

