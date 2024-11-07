Delaware State to become first HBCU to add Division I women’s wrestling

Delaware State will become the first historically Black institution to offer Division I women’s wrestling. Girls wrestling is America’s fastest-growing high school sport. And the plan is to start during the 2025-26 school year. That coincides with the first season women’s wrestling is expected to make the move from an emerging sport to an NCAA championship sport. Delaware State has not yet selected a coach. Jahi Jones, executive director of the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, said plenty of coaches at an all-girls wrestling clinic on the campus in 2023 said they would be interested if the school started a program.

