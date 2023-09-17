Delaware scores 6 straight TDs in 42-14 win over St. Francis (PA)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dillon Trainer picked off a Nick Whitfield Jr. pass and returned if 55 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on Delaware’s 42-14 win over St. Francis (PA). The Red Flash opened the game with an impressive 15-play, 85-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the Blue Hens answered with six touchdowns before St. Francis reached the end zone again.

