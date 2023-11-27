University of Delaware is joining Conference USA as a full member starting in 2025. It’s the league’s latest expansion with a school moving up from Division I college football’s second tier to the Bowl Subdivision. The school and league announced the move Tuesday. After being raided by the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt the past two years, Conference USA re-constituted in 2023 as a nine-team league. It includes former Championship Subdivision schools Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco and two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne are among the athletes who played for the Blue Hens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.