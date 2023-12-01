Delaware is adding women’s hockey as a varsity sport and will be part of College Hockey America

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware is adding women’s hockey as a varsity sport to coincide with the athletic department’s move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Delaware announced earlier in the week it was joining the FBS and would become a member of Conference USA. With Title IX compliance in mind, the school said then it would also add a new women’s sport. On Friday it announced that women’s hockey was the choice. Women’s hockey has been a club sport at Delaware since 2003. Delaware becomes the 45th school to sponsor a Division I women’s hockey team. The program will be part of College Hockey America, effective July 1, 2025.

