Delaware ends Rhode Island’s 7-game win streak with 24-21 victory

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Marcus Yarns rushed for 174 yards and a score and Delaware defeated Rhode Island 24-21 on Saturday, ending the Rams’ seven-game win streak. Rhode Island had a 14-7 lead after Devin Hightower’s 21-yard fumble return late in the first quarter but Yarns scored on a 27-yard run off a direct snap — to go over 2,000 yards career rushing — and Nate Reed added a 25-yard field goal late in the first half for a 17-14 lead. Jake Thaw made a leaping catch in right corner of the end zone for a 7-yard score to extend the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ lead to 24-14 late in the third quarter.

