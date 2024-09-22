DeLaurent throws 4 TD passes and Southeast Missouri State defeats Southern Illinois 38-21

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw four touchdown passes and Southeast Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 38-21. DeLaurent completed 25 of 40 passes for 301 yards. Fifteen of his completions went to Dorian Anderson and Tristan Smith. Anderson had eight receptions for 111 yards with two touchdowns and Smith caught seven for 109 yards. Payton Brown ran for 124 yards for the Redhawks. SEMO wrapped it up in the fourth quarter with touchdowns on DeLaurent’s 3-yard pass to Mitchell Sellers and a 1-yard run by Brown. Hunter Simmons was 28-of-48 passing for 348 yards for the Salukis.

