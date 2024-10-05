DeLaurent, SEMO lead from start to finish in commanding 38-27 win over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State never trailed in a 38-27 win over Eastern Illinois. DC Pippin staked the Redhawk to a field goal lead on a 26-yarder five minutes in. Before the first quarter closed, DeLaurent threw a 9-yard touchdown to Mitchell Sellers and a 29-yarder to Dorian Anderson. Cole Ruble’s 2-yard run made it a 24-0 advantage with 9:35 before halftime. Pierce Holley threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Illinois.

