DeLaurent and Hess each have pair of 1st-quarter TDs, Southeast Missouri State romps Lindenwood 45-7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent and Geno Hess each had a pair of first-half touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 45-7 victory over Lindenwood. DeLaurent threw a short touchdown pass to Ryan Flournoy and a 28-yarder to Damoriea Vick, and Hess had both his touchdowns runs from two yards out. A pick-6 late in the first half stretched the lead to 38-0 heading into the break.

