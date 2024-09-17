Delanie Sheehan and Esther Gonzalez help Gotham snap the Reign’s 7-game unbeaten run

SEATTLE (AP) — Delanie Sheehan and Esther Gonzalez scored as Gotham snapped Seattle Reign’s seven-game unbeaten streak at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Sheehan got the rebound off a pass she tried to make into the box, scoring on the second opportunity in the 41st minute. Esther gave Gotham a cushion in the 85th minute, sneaking a shot to the upper corner off Yazmeen Ryan’s cross.

