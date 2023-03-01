Del Valle beats Flamengo to clinch Recopa Sudamericana title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle has won the Recopa Sudamericana on penalties against Flamengo of Brazil. Flamengo won the second leg 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday to level the series after the Ecuadorians won 1-0 at home last week. Del Valle won 5-4 on penalties to shock about 70,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro after Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who scored the only goal in regulation time, missed with Flamengo’s first shot in the shootout. The Recopa Sudamericana is played between the Copa Libertadores champions and the Copa Sudamericana winners.

