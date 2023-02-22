Del Valle beats Flamengo in 1st leg of Recopa Sudamericana

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle has beaten Brazil’s Flamengo 1-0 in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Argentine defender Mateo Carabajal scored the winning goal with a header in the 69th minute to give the Ecuadorians a chance to play for a draw next week at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Del Valle is the defending champion of the Copa Sudamericana while Flamengo won the last edition of the Copa Libertadores.

