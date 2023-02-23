Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup races for third time in 2024

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup has selected Del Mar to host the 41st world championships next year. It’s the picturesque track’s third time staging the season-ending graded stakes races that feature the top thoroughbreds. Del Mar will present 14 Grade 1 races with purses worth more than $31 million on Nov. 1-2, 2024. The track last hosted in 2021 at 50% capacity before of coronavirus pandemic restrictions but still set a then-record all-sources handle of more than $183 million. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita on Nov. 3-4.

