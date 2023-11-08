Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup will return to Del Mar in 2025 after the track north of San Diego hosts next year. It will mark the fourth time the track hosts the two-day world championships, after doing so in 2017, 2021 and next year. The dates for 2024 will be Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and in 2025 they will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The 2021 event was held during the COVID-19 pandemic with limited attendance allowed. But it had total wagering of more than $182 million.

