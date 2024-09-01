DeJuan Jones scores his first MLS goal in second-half stoppage time and the Crew beat NYCFC 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — DeJuan Jones scored his first MLS goal in second-half stoppage time and Jacen Russell-Rowe added an insurance goal seven minutes later to give the Columbus Crew a 4-2 victory over New York City FC. Columbus’ two late goals came after NYCFC’s Mounsef Bakrar tied it at 2-all in the 86th minute. Alexandru Irinel Matan set up the go-ahead goal by heading a failed clearance to the penalty spot for a wide-open Jones. Russell-Rowe sealed it with an easy tap-in after Patrick Schulte’s initial save. Columbus (14-4-7) has 48 points from 25 games for its best start to a season in team history. The Crew have only allowed 24 goals. Columbus also got a goal from Diego Rossi and Max Arfsten.

