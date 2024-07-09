Dejounte Murray, traded twice in 3 years, pledges to push Zion Williamson, Pelicans to higher level

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes up for a dunk in front of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, April 14, 2024. The Atlanta are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Dejounte Murray says he aims to push superstar Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans to a higher level. Murray was traded for the second time in three seasons when the Atlanta Hawks dealt the 27-year-old point guard to the Pelicans in a deal that became official on Saturday. Murray says he understands that pressure to win in the NBA drives organizations to make tough choices that are more about the team than one player. Murray says he’s focused on working hard, being a good person and controlling only what he can control. Murray was traded by San Antonio right after his first All-Star season in 2022. He averaged a career-best 22.5 points per game last season.

