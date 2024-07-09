Dejounte Murray, traded twice in 3 years, pledges to push Zion Williamson, Pelicans to higher level

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Dejounte Murray says he aims to push superstar Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans to a higher level. Murray was traded for the second time in three seasons when the Atlanta Hawks dealt the 27-year-old point guard to the Pelicans in a deal that became official on Saturday. Murray says he understands that pressure to win in the NBA drives organizations to make tough choices that are more about the team than one player. Murray says he’s focused on working hard, being a good person and controlling only what he can control. Murray was traded by San Antonio right after his first All-Star season in 2022. He averaged a career-best 22.5 points per game last season.

