Dejounte Murray injures his hand in his Pelicans debut and his timeline for returning is uncertain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray injured his left hand during the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ season-opening 123-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls and his timeline for returning is uncertain. Murray did not speak with media after Wednesday night’s game, during which he had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while turning the ball over only once. He was scheduled to undergo imaging on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury and how long it might sideline him. New Orleans plays next on Friday night at Portland.

