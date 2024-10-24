Dejounte Murray injures his hand in his Pelicans debut and his timeline for returning is uncertain

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) passes a loose ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (7) and guard Josh Giddey in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. The Pelicans won 123-111. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray injured his left hand during the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ season-opening 123-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls and his timeline for returning is uncertain. Murray did not speak with media after Wednesday night’s game, during which he had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while turning the ball over only once. He was scheduled to undergo imaging on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury and how long it might sideline him. New Orleans plays next on Friday night at Portland.

