Dejounte Murray hits 17-footer at buzzer to lift Hawks past Magic, 106-104

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a 17-foot jumper as time expired to give the Atlanta Hawks a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

In a game that was tight all the way, it was only appropriate that it came down to the final shot.

After Paolo Banchero made a 3-pointer from a couple of feet beyond the arc to tie it at 104 with 8.4 seconds left, the Hawks inbounded to Murray and let him go to work.

He dribbled down the left wing with Markelle Fultz, pulled up and swished the jumper to finish off a 26-point night.

Murray untucked his jersey and stood defiantly in front of the cheering crowd before being mobbed by his teammates.

It wasn’t the only big hoop that Murray made during crunch time.

On a wild sequence in which Atlanta was credited with five offensive rebounds, outhustling the Magic for every loose ball, Murray finally connected on a 7-footer in the lane that gave the home team a 100-97 lead with 1:41 remaining.

After Trae Young made two free throws with 26.7 seconds left to push Atlanta ahead 104-101, Banchero connected from long range to give the Magic a shot at forcing the second overtime meeting between the teams this season.

Murray made sure that didn’t happen.

Banchero led the Magic with 26 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 and Jalen Suggs 16.

Young scored 18 points on a tough shooting night. He was 5 of 14 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3 point range.

But plenty of teammates stepped up. Onyeka Okongwu scored 15 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela added 12 apiece. The Hawks shot 51.3% from the field, overcoming a sloppy night with the ball.

The Hawks had a season-high 23 turnovers.

