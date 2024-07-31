DeJong makes quick trip after trade to Royals, from White Sox clubhouse to visitors’ side

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong had a quick commute after getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Kansas City Royals: He threw his gear into a duffel bag and walked from the clubhouse on the third base side of U.S. Cellular Field to the locker room on the first base side. DeJong was acquired for minor league right-hander Jarold Rosado in a trade announced 3 hours, 15 minutes before the game. White Sox clubhouse staff helped him pack his gear, and a Royals duffel bag awaited him in the other locker room.

