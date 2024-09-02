Dejected Max Verstappen baffled as to how his dominant Red Bull car has become ‘a monster’

MONZA, Italy (AP) — What a difference a year makes. Even Max Verstappen is at a loss as to how he went from having such a dominant Formula 1 car last season to one that he now describes as “a monster.” The Red Bull driver had a weekend to forget at the Italian Grand Prix as he could only qualify in seventh place and went on to finish sixth in Sunday’s race. Last year at Monza, Verstappen secured a record 10th straight win in a season where the final outcome was never in doubt. The three-time defending champion is currently without a victory in six straight races and is seeing his lead in the drivers’ standings being chipped away by Lando Norris race by race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.