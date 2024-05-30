Dejan Joveljic scores two goals to help the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored twice and Riqui Puig added his fifth goal of the season to help the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1. The Galaxy (7-2-7) secured their second win in the last seven matches to remain unbeaten at home this season. Dallas (3-7-4) was looking for its first road win of the season, having only managed two draws and five losses. Joveljic opened the scoring in the fourth minute on a wide-open shot from the penalty spot, and he added his ninth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 66th for a 2-1 lead. Puig added a goal in second-half stoppage time after an individual effort.

