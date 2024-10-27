Dejan Joveljic, Riqui Puig both have 2 goals and assist as Galaxy rout Rapids 5-0 in playoff opener

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig both had two goals and an assist to propel the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the opener of a best-of-three first-round series. The second-seeded Galaxy took a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute and held it through halftime on a goal by Joveljic. John Nelson scored in the 52nd minute and Puig found the net two minutes to ignite the rout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.