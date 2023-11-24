Deja Kelly scores 10 points in 4th quarter, No. 18 North Carolina women rally past Vermont 54-51

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally No. 18 North Carolina to a 54-51 win over Vermont in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Tar Heels trailed 45-34 with less that six minutes to play but it wasn’t until a 13-1 run that North Carolina took the lead. Kayla McPherson made a layup to give her six points in the rally and put North Carolina up 50-49 with 1:47 to play. Kelly followed that up with a jumper before Emma Utterback cut it back to 52-51 with 42 seconds left. Kelly made 1 of 2 free throws and then grabbed the rebound of her miss, leading to the clinching free throw. Utterback had 18 points for the Catamounts

