Deja Kelly hits clinching free throws, scores 27 as No. 23 North Carolina women beat Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 27 points, including six free throws in the last 22.5 seconds, and No. 23 North Carolina held off Georgia Tech 73-68. The Tar Heels were up 65-51 after Teonni Key hit a jumper with 5 1/2 minutes to go but that was the last basket for North Carolina and last points that weren’t scored by Kelly. The Yellow Jackets scored seven straight, including a 3-pointer by Rusne Augustinaite. After Kelly made two of four free throws sandwich around a jumper by Tech’s Ines Noguero, Augustinaite had a four-point play to pull the Yellow Jackets within 67-64 with 29 seconds left. From there, Kelly iced the game from the foul line. Tonie Morgan had 15 points and nine assists for Georgia Tech, which was without coach Nell Fortner, who was ill.

