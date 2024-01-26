Deja Kelly helps No. 20 North Carolina women hold off Miami 66-61

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points and No. 20 North Carolina blew almost all of a 19-point lead before fending off Miami for a 66-61 victory. Kelly made 5 of 13 shots but was 0 for 4 from 3-point range for the Tar Heels (15-5, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won four in a row and are off to their best start in conference play since the 2012-13 season. She made 8-of-10 free throws and fell two points shy of becoming the first Tar Heel to score at least 20 points in five straight games. Shayeann Day-Wilson sank 5 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 18 to lead the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.