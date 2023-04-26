Deion Sanders was the talk of Pac-12 spring

The arrival of Deion Sanders as coach created quite a spectacle at the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game, drawing more fans than the nine previous spring games combined. The expectations on the field will need to be tempered, at least at the start of Sanders’ tenure. Sanders was hired to rebuild a program that went 1-11 last season and his arrival has led to a mass departure through the transfer portal, some right before the spring game. Sanders has made up for the losses by pulling in the No. 1 transfer-portal class, according the 247 Sports composite.

