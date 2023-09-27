Deion Sanders still winning in Black community after first loss at Colorado

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into an unexpected cultural phenomenon, with tremendous support coming from the Black community. Black support for Sanders and Colorado is just as much about culture and representation as it is wins and losses. Black people all over the country are wearing Buffalo gear and rooting for the team despite having no connection to Colorado other than pride and support for what Sanders is doing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.