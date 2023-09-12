Deion Sanders rapidly raising profile of No. 18 Colorado on and off the field

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The turnaround for a No. 18 Colorado team that went 1-11 last season is all happening at warp speed. Just don’t ask coach Deion Sanders about it. He’s much too busy to fully wrap his mind around Boulder being the center of the college football universe. He’s simply trying to keep it going against rival Colorado State this weekend even as his team becomes the hottest ticket around. Both ESPN’s “College GameDay” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in town Saturday. Sanders has not only boosted Colorado’s image on the field but off it as well, sending merchandise sales soaring.

