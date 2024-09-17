Deion Sanders leads Colorado into first Big 12 league game in 14 years this weekend against Baylor

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes will play a Big 12 Conference game for the first time in 14 years. Don’t even try to rain on the program’s big weekend. Colorado coach Deion Sanders quickly pulled out his phone to consult his weather app when told there was a chance of showers Saturday night against Baylor. Sanders was in a light-hearted mood coming off a 28-9 win over rival Colorado State last weekend. The Buffaloes are 2-1 and, for a game anyway, appear to have their protection issues sorted out, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders given plenty of time to operate in the pocket.

