Deion Sanders builds and rebuilds roster in first season at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders has cleaned house twice since his arrival in Colorado. The first-year Buffaloes coach contends it’s the price of turning around a 1-11 program. The flashy Hall of Fame defensive back turned brash coach has drawn the wrath of some in college football for his lavish use of the transfer portal. Sanders doesn’t care what others think. The Sanders Era at Colorado kicks off with a road game against TCU on Sept. 2. The first home game is the following week against former Big 12 rival Nebraska.

