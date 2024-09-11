Deion Sanders and the scuffling Colorado Buffaloes travel to Fort Collins to face Colorado State

It’s a second straight rivalry game for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. They try to put the sting of a 28-10 loss at Nebraska behind them as they face a Colorado State team coming off a 38-17 win over Northern Colorado. For the first time since 1996, the Rocky Mountain Showdown will be played in Fort Collins. Last season at home, Colorado trailed by eight with two minutes remaining when Shedeur Sanders led a 98-yard scoring drive and connected on a two-point conversion to tie the game. The Buffaloes won 43-35 in double overtime. It’s the last time the two teams face each other on the football field until Sept. 15, 2029.

