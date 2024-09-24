Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes bask in OT win against Baylor as they prepare for UCF

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders covered all the bases Tuesday, from Hail Mary passes to tropical storms to even baseball standout Shohei Ohtani. The Colorado football coach was still flying high three days after a 38-31 overtime thriller against Baylor. LaJohntay Wester caught a 43-yard Hail Mary pass in the end zone from Shedeur Sanders with no time remaining to send the game into OT. Then Travis Hunter bolstered his Heisman Trophy stock by forcing a Baylor fumble at the goal line to secure the win. Next up is Central Florida. Sanders and the Buffaloes are leaving town Wednesday in an effort to beat the arrival of Tropical Storm Helene. Sanders also compared Ohtani to Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

