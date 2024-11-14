Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado try to take another step toward Big 12 title game against Utah

Should the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes win out, a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff are waiting for them. Their longtime rival, though, has had their number in recent seasons. Utah has won 11 of the last 12 games against Colorado, including three in a row at Folsom Field. But this is a banged-up Utes team that’s coming off an emotional — and controversial — loss to rival BYU. It’s an early kickoff with “Big Noon Kickoff” on hand. All 12 of Colorado’s games are on network TV or the flagship ESPN this season.

