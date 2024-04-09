DeGrom throwing from 90 feet in rehab from surgery with hopes to pitch for Rangers down stretch

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is now throwing from 90 feet, another step in his rehab from right elbow surgery 10 months ago. He hopes to pitch for the Texas Rangers down the stretch this season. DeGrom started playing catch in spring training, and has progressed to 75 and now 90 feet. He threw in the outfield from that longer distance for the first time Monday. He will throw from that distance at least three weeks, then move to 105 feet and later 120 before returning to the mound, likely no earlier than June. The Rangers are looking at August for his potential return.

