DeGrom delay shows potential peril for new Rangers pitchers

The Texas Rangers added a lot of proven starting pitchers during the offseason. It is still a potentially perilous situation. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, former All-Star right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Jake Odorizzi, and left-handers Andrew Heaney and Danny Duffy have more than 1,000 combined big league starts among them. But none of them pitched a full season for their former teams in 2022. The Rangers had their first official workout for pitchers on Wednesday, and deGrom still hasn’t thrown after reporting tightness in his left side after the half-dozen bullpen sessions he threw before getting to Arizona.

