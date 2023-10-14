DeGennaro’s big day receiving, 3 turnovers, 6 sacks help Richmond beat Rhode Island 24-17

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nick DeGennaro had a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on six catches to spark Richmond to a 25-17 win over Rhode Island. DeGennaro, who set his career highs of eight catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns a week earlier, put the Spiders up for good with his 69-yard catch-and-run with Camden Coleman for a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter. The duo also had a 12-yard score on the game’s opening possession. Coleman was 13 of 25 for 194 yards with two interceptions for the Spiders and Savon Smith ran for 80 yards. After taking a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter, the Rams’ didn’t score before Kasim Hill’s short run with less than two minutes to play.

