Degenhart scores 20, Meadow adds 18 and Boise State defeats Clemson 84-71

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Andrew Meadow added 18 points and Boise State defeated Clemson 84-71, extending the Broncos’ nonconference home winning streak to 15 games. After leading by one point at halftime, Boise State went up by eight when Emmanuel Ugbo scored six straight points for a 51-43 lead with 13 1/2 minutes remaining in the second half. Boise State put the game away when Meadow and O’Mar Stanley scored the Broncos’ final 16 points in the last four minutes. Meadow got it started with a three-point play and followed up with a pair of free throws. He had another run of five points for an 82-68 lead with 49 seconds left, and Stanley added a pair of free throws with 41 seconds left.

