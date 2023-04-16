Defrel gives Sassuolo rare Serie A win against Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Halftime substitute Grégoire Defrel has scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches with a 1-0 win. Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. Juventus hosts runaway league leader Napoli next weekend. Roma hosts Udinese later Sunday looking to consolidate third place in Serie A.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.