DeForest Buckner and the Colts have agreed on a $46 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn’t release the terms. Buckner had eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits in 2023. A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2016, the 30-year-old Buckner was traded to the Colts in 2020 and enters his fifth season in Indianapolis. He has 61 sacks and 80 tackles for loss.

