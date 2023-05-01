Defiant boxing body IBA aims for progress in Olympic dispute

GENEVA (AP) — The International Boxing Association wants to resolve a years-long dispute with Olympic officials and says it will update the IOC this week. It also claims to no longer have Russian energy giant Gazprom as a sponsor. Boxing’s financial dependence on Gazprom is among governance and integrity concerns for the International Olympic Committee. The IOC cut ties with the sport’s governing body in 2019 and is planning for a second straight Summer Games without the IBA’s involvement. USA Boxing terminated IBA membership last week. The IBA’s Russian president, Umar Kremlev, addressed the issues on Monday when the men’s world championships started in Uzbekistan.

