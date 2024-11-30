Defensive touchdowns power Utah to season-ending 28-14 win over UCF

By Philip Rossman-Reich The Associated Press
Utah quarterback Luke Bottari (15) throws a pass as he is pressured by Central Florida defensive end Daylan Dotson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Utah forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns, including a 60-yard pick-6 by Zemaiah Vaughn, and the Utes closed their season with a 28-14 win over UCF. The Utes snapped a seven-game losing streak despite being outgained by the Knights. Both teams ended long-standing bowl streaks and closed their seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.