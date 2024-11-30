Defensive touchdowns power Utah to season-ending 28-14 win over UCF

Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Utah forced three turnovers and scored two defensive touchdowns, including a 60-yard pick-6 by Zemaiah Vaughn, and the Utes closed their season with a 28-14 win over UCF. The Utes snapped a seven-game losing streak despite being outgained by the Knights. Both teams ended long-standing bowl streaks and closed their seasons.

